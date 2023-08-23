MARION Ind. — Officials with the Marion Police Department said that one person is dead after a Tuesday shooting in Marion.

According to a news release from the department, Marion police were dispatched to a location near the intersection of W. 16th St. and S. Miller Ave. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Contrell Jackson, a Marion resident, in the road. Jackson appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said that Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The release said that the case is considered a homicide investigation and is ongoing.

If individuals have information about the investigation, they are asked to contact the department by calling (765) 668-4417 or (765) 662-9981. Individuals are also able to contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (765) 662-8477.