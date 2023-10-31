MARION, Ind. — Marion police are asking the public for more information on a reported shootout in the city involving five males and over 25 bullets being fired.

Officers with the Marion Police Department were called around 6 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of W. 3rd Street for people shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, MPD said officers did not find any victims. However, several shell casings were found in a nearby roadway and business parking lot, MPD said.

Witnesses told officers that the “shootout” appeared to involve at least five males, who reportedly left the area after firing around 26 bullets.

According to police, a total of three residences and one car were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported to MPD.

“The police department believes this is not a random incident,” MPD said.

According to police, the investigation into the shootout is active and ongoing. No other information was immediately provided by MPD.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call MPD at (765) 662-9981 or call CrimeStoppers (764) 622-8477to remain anonymous.