MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment just north of the Grant County Fairgrounds.

According to police, a 26-year-old man called police around 10:44 p.m. on Monday. He told officers he was sitting on the back porch of his apartment on Davisson Court when he was approached by a group with guns.

He told investigators the group held him at gunpoint while they searched his apartment, but he was able to get away and call for help at a nearby apartment complex.

Responding officers say they uncovered evidence which led them to believe the robbery was drug-related.

A search warrant was obtained, and police located what they describe as a large amount of marijuana in a safe inside the apartment.

Police say the case is still pending investigation, and no charges have been filed.