MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion, Indiana are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Chyanne Hawkins, a 16-year-old missing out of Marion. Hawkins was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in Marion, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis, police said.

Hawkins is described as a 5’2″, 135-pound Black female with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan glasses, a black jacket and blue shorts, police said, and was last seen driving a gray Nissan 4-door sedan with a partial Indiana license plate of 924.

Hawkins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information on her location is being asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981 or call 911.