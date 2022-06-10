MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond.

According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found the Kia Optima upside down in the pond which was around three feet deep.

The deceased located within the car was identified as 19-year-old Titus Roberts of Martinsville.

Myers said investigators are currently unsure what caused the accident but did say there was a “jog in the road” near where the car was found in the pond. The car appeared to have driven down the embankment and into the pond, according to police.