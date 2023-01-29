MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died in an off-road vehicle accident Saturday.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were called Saturday morning to the 1200 block of West McClure Road on reports of a man who was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officials found 46-year-old Martinsville resident Daniel Holley trapped under a side-by-side ORV. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Holley was operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints prior to the accident, authorities said. This led to him being flung from the vehicle shortly after losing control.

Indiana Conservation officers are actively investigating the accident.