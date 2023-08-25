MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Board of Education for the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville is requesting to appeal the recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals Seventh Circuit in a gender identity-related case.

In a resolution, passed by the board on Aug. 17, the board is requesting that the law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, and any firm it recommends to assist, “take all appropriate action to appeal the decision of the Seventh Circuit to the United States Supreme Court.”

According to previous reports, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed a previous ruling involving the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation that must allow students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The resolution said the district seeks the Supreme Court to reverse the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and “preserve the autonomy of school boards to make decisions.”

The resolution said that the decision in the seventh circuit does not reflect the correct interpretation of Title IX, Title IX’s use of the word “sex” and how the U.S. Constitution applies. The board also believes that school boards should be “afforded discretion in making these decisions.”

“This discretion is necessary in fast and ever-changing educational environments,” the resolution said.