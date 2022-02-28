Some students no longer have to wear masks on the school bus, while others still do. It all depends on whose guidelines their school district is following: the Centers for Disease Control or the Transportation Security Administration.

Center Grove Community School Corporation and Avon Community School Corporation both sent out messages to families to say masks would no longer be required on buses starting on Monday, February 28.

The districts say the decision was made in conjunction with the CDC removing the mask requirement for bus riders on Friday, Feb. 25.

From the CDC:

Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

Meanwhile, some Indiana students, like those at Indianapolis Public Schools, are still required to wear masks on the school bus, because their school district is adhering to a federal TSA mandate.

From the TSA:

Following the President’s order and announcement regarding efforts to combat the Omicron variant, TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, will extend the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.

While masks are still required on IPS buses, students and staff are no longer required to wear them in the classroom as of Monday, Feb. 28.

We have reached out to TSA and IPS for clarification.