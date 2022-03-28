FISHERS, Ind. — MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy’s spot at the Fishers Test Kitchen opens to the public on Monday.

Her contribution to the test kitchen is called Inspo, and according to the FTK’s website, the menu will feature food and flavors “that have inspired Murphy throughout her culinary journey”.

The menu has not been released yet, but we do know the food will be approachable for every palate.

You can find out more about chef Murphy on her website.

You can find the Fishers Test Kitchen inside The Yard at Fishers District at 9713 District North Drive, Suite 1210.