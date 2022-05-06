INDIANAPOLIS — May marks the last month for enhanced food stamp benefits in Indiana.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government issued emergency allotments for families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The change meant families were eligible for more benefits than they would have been without a public health emergency.

The Family and Social Services Administration revealed earlier this year that May would be the last month for the enhanced benefits, citing a recent change in state law that effectively brought an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency in Indiana.

Starting in June, households will no longer receive the enhanced SNAP benefit amount. But the FSSA said benefits won’t return to pre-pandemic levels, pointing to a cost-of-living adjustment and an updated formula from the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan in October 2021.

The latter adjustment amounted to 40 cents more per person, per meal, according to the USDA.

The amount of each family’s monthly decline in benefits will vary based on several factors, including household size, income and allowable deductions. The USDA released a chart showing how some common situations will be affected.