INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday that there is some symbolism in his effort to install new gun restrictions in a state that grants wide gun access.

“The community is saying enough is enough,” the Mayor said. “Let’s get the guns out of the hands of the people who have no business having them.”

Monday night, the City-County Council votes on a proposed ordinance submitted by the Mayor that runs counter to state law.

If passed, as expected, the ordinance will:

make an extensive list of “semiautomatic assault weapons” illegal to “buy, sell, possess, carry, brandish, or discharge”,

raise the legal age to purchase a firearm to 21, and

requires a license to legally carry a handgun

However, the ordinance also sets out that it “shall not be enforced, unless (it is) not preempted or in conflict with Indiana (law).”

So, this means Hogsett’s proposal would first require the Republican-led and 2nd Amendment-friendly General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb to either amend current state laws or allow Indianapolis unique authority to restrict gun ownership and possession.

State Senator Jack Sandlin, who represents a portion of southern Marion County, said this is not likely.

“I think we’ll always look at the issue of gun crime and violence,” Sen. Sandlin said. “But we had a really, robust discussion on legal guns in Indiana. I don’t see us re-visiting that.”

Sandlin also noted that Hogsett’s proposal comes at a time when he is facing a re-election challenge from well-funded Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve.

Hogsett said he insists he is not trying to put undue pressure on the Statehouse, but rather looking for a unique solution to the city’s gun violence.

“We need to control our own destiny as it relates to gun safety,” Hogsett explained. “And that’s what we’re asking for.”

State lawmakers may not be the only hurdle Hogsett faces on this issue.

The proposed ordinance is a form of a “trigger law,” a law currently unenforceable until key circumstances change.

When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, it triggered laws on the books in several states including Ohio that automatically went into effect, restricting abortion access.

Sen. Sandlin said that staff attorneys working for Attorney General Todd Rokita indicated to him such laws are unlawful under the Indiana Constitution. Efforts by FOX59/CBS4 to confirm that with Rokita’s office were unsuccessful.

Indiana University Law Professor Jody Madiera said that there are forms of trigger laws widely viewed as legal including legislation with “sunset clauses” where enforcement of the law ends on a specific date or under specific circumstances.

Madiera predicted a legal challenge of the city ordinance may be next.

“Someone’s going to file a challenge,” the professor said. “And the court’s going to say either these types of ordinances are allowed under Indiana law or they’re not.”

With that, the possibility exists that both the Statehouse and a court fight could stand between Hogsett and the gun restrictions he wants for his city.