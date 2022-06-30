CICERO, Ind. — How does a Big Mac on Morse Reservoir sound?

The Cicero McDonald’s has partnered with DoorDash to offer boatside delivery to hungry boaters.

No matter where you are on the water, you can place an order via the DoorDash app. The food will then be delivered to the Red Bridge Park and Marina at 697 W. Jackson Street.

“Who wants to end a day on the lake early to run out for lunch? We want to reach our customers anywhere and anyway possible. We couldn’t be more excited to offer this service to the residents and visitors of Cicero,” said Cicero McDonald’s owner Blake Kosanovich.

Courtesy of Seyferth PR

Courtesy of Seyferth PR

You must set the park’s address as your pick-up location and pick the “hand to me” delivery option.

The Cicero McDonald’s restaurant is believed to be the first in Indiana to offer the boatside delivery option.

Customers can download the DoorDash app online or through their app store on their mobile phone.

Cicero is located along the northern half of Morse Reservoir. The man-made body of water covers more than 1,500 acres with a shoreline of over 32 miles.