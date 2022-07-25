In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The estimated for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing has soared to a whopping $810 million, the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

In the 20-year history of Mega Millions, only two big jackpot winners have come from Indiana. While Hoosiers winning the Mega Millions jackpot may be few and far between, however, some might just say Indiana is due for a big ticket winner.

But it wouldn’t be a life-changing win if it didn’t come with long odds. The lottery estimates that the odds of willing the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. To put it into perspective, lottery players have a better chance of being struck by lightning (1 in 1,222,000), being killed in a plane crash (1 in 11 million), being born on leap day (1 in 1,416) and winning a gold medal (1 in 662,000).

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday evening.

One lucky Hoosier who bought a Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket in Greenfield on July 22 may not realize they’re already a winner, however. A winning $10,000 ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station located at 2242 N. State Street in Greenfield on Friday.

The Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 22, are: 14-40-60-64-66 with a Mega Ball of 16.

Winning ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place and contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6888.