INDIANA — Premade salad kits sold at Meijer stores in Indiana are being recalled due to a potential health risk, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Monday.

The FDA said that on Friday, April 7, Meijer announced the recall in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms. The voluntary recall, the FDA said, is being made for select “Fresh From Meijer” branded salad kits “because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.” US Food and Drug Administration

The states that the recall applies to are Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Anyone who may have purchased these salads, the FDA said, should throw them away immediately. For more information on which specific products have been recalled and how to receive a refund, click here.