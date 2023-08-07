BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Meijer has its sights set on Brownsburg as the retail chain looks to open a new store in the Indianapolis area.

According to a proposal submitted to the Town of Brownsburg Board of Zoning Appeals, the site chosen for the new Meijer is just north of Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital near the intersection of County Road 600 North and County Road 900 East.

The proposal asks the town council to allow construction on the approximately 30-acre site for a 160,000-square-foot Meijer store along with a fuel center. The overall site plan also includes three outlots in addition to the store and gas station.

The Meijer would contain a pharmacy along with a garden center and an online order pickup area, according to the proposal.

“Staff believes the proposed used will not affect property values in an adverse manner,” the proposal said. “The proposed use is a desirable one that will provide desirable goods and services to a wide region.”

The project would require special zoning permission that must be granted by the town.

Currently, the nearest Meijer stores to Brownsburg are in Avon, Plainfield, Whitestown and on Indy’s west side.

A spokesman for Meijer confirmed the retail giant’s interest in Brownsburg and said the proposed site is under contract but the property is not yet purchased.

“We are in the very early stages of due diligence, so the potential for any Meijer store {in Brownsburg} is several years away,” the Meijer spokesman said.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the proposal at their next meeting on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.