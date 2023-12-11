MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A Miami County sheriff’s deputy ended up trapped in his patrol vehicle following a crash on Sunday.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened at 4:08 p.m. when Sgt. Nathan Freeman was patrolling County Road 150E near the intersection of County Road 300S.

Freeman, 47, had just turned around and was attempting to catch up with a car following a possible traffic violation. He lost control of his vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Durango, due to what police described as a “dynamic shift in vehicle weight.”

Freeman’s SUV spun into a ditch on the east side of the road, went over a culvert and struck a tree before ending up on its side.

ISP said Freeman was trapped inside the SUV for an extended period of time as firefighters from the Peru Fire Department worked to free him from the vehicle. He was eventually airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with serious but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Freeman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and his airbag deployed, police said.