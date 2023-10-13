CHICAGO — The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen was chosen on Friday by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub.

This Midwest hub will be one of seven hubs across the country, establishing a national network of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure “while supporting the production, storage, delivery and end-use of clean hydrogen.”

The hub is expected to impact Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Energy. The hub anticipates creating up to 13,600 direct jobs for the region and will be made up with more than 70 public and private entities representing every phase in the hydrogen value chain.

“This is a historic day for MachH2 and the entire Midwest,” Dorothy Davidson, the CEO of MachH2, said in the release. “Our hub and the region bring an unparalleled supply of clean energy, significant regional hydrogen demand, heavy industry, and an ideal location at the crossroads of America – all of which was recognized by the DOE’s selection of MachH2. Our hub will scale the production and delivery of abundant, reliable, and increasingly affordable clean hydrogen to support our national climate goals in the coming decade, all while creating jobs and lifting up underrepresented communities that have been overburdened by pollution.”

Officials with the U.S. Department of Energy said they expect to collectively produce three million metric tons of hydrogen annually, reducing 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from end-uses each year in the process.

“Unlocking the full potential of hydrogen—a versatile fuel that can be made from almost any energy resource in virtually every part of the country—is crucial to achieving President Biden’s goal of American industry powered by American clean energy, ensuring less volatility and more affordable clean energy options for American families and businesses,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in the release. “With this historic investment, the Biden-Harris Administration is laying the foundation for a new, American-led industry that will propel the global clean energy transition while creating high quality jobs and delivering healthier communities in every pocket of the nation.”

In a statement from the office of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Holcomb said that he is “ecstatic” that the state is benefitting from the investment.

“This funding has the potential to support the unprecedented economic investment proposed by BP that will cement Indiana’s pole position in the new energy economy,” he said. “This grant could propel forward this project as a critical piece of this new hydrogen ecosystem.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana also praised the project, calling Friday’s announcement “a win for Indiana and the entire Midwest.

“This investment in Indiana’s hydrogen ecosystem will mean more opportunities for our Hoosier workforce and higher education system,” Young said in the release. “This is exciting news and another example of how Hoosiers are leading the way in innovation, and I congratulate the entire MachH2 team.”

Officials said that the hub anticipates the award negotiation period with the U.S. Department of Energy to begin in the winter of 2023-24.