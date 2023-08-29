INDIANAPOLIS — A celebrated comedian, actor and Indy native is making a return to the circle city and giving back to the community.

Mike Epps is collaborating with Indianapolis metro police Community Engagement, Outreach Bureau and The Great 8xcape to present the “Back to School Essentials Giveaway.” The initiative will be Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(BTS essentials pictured)

This will be at the JTV Hill Center on the 1800 block of Columbia Avenue, according to the press release.

Epps is taking his passion for empowerment by organizing an event to provide essential supplies to students. With the support of the sponsors, the event is set to make sure every student begins the school year with the necessary tools for success.

According to the comedian, “By coming together, the community can collectively positively impact students’ lives and create an atmosphere of encouragement and unity.”

A select group of students already identified from the Indianapolis PAL Club, United Northeast CDC, IPS #43, Young Men Incorporated and STR8UP will receive tennis shoes, Bomba socks, toiletries and a meal.

Epps is set to be at the event to help with the distribution of supplies.

The release added that the event has garnered strong support from sponsors who share Epps’ dedication to the community.