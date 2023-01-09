RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Milan man was arrested after a serious crash in Ripley County on Saturday.

An Indiana State Police investigation found Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, was headed east on State Road 48 just before 10 p.m. when his GMC Acadia entered in the path of a Chevrolet Avalanche going south on State Road 129.

The Chevrolet overturned after being hit by the GMC at the intersection.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 35-year-old Milan woman, became entrapped in the vehicle. She had serious injuries and was flown in a medical helicopter to an Ohio hospital. Four children in the vehicle were also also taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Palmer and the driver of the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as well.

State police said Palmer showed “signs of being intoxicated.” He was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Indiana State Police were assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Batesville Police Department, Ripley County EMS, Delaware Fire Department, Napoleon Fire Department, and Buckley’s Wrecker Service.