INDIANAPOLIS — Milhaus, the Indianapolis-based national multifamily developer, owner and operator of Class-A residential and mixed-use communities unveils its new headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

The 48,000-square-foot building is located in the historic Cole-Noble neighborhood and will operate out of 28,000 square feet on two of the three floors with ample room for expansion.

“It’s exciting to be able to call Mile Square ‘home’ again,” Founder and CEO Tadd Miller said in a release. “Our first office was on the 17th floor of Regions Tower thanks to the generosity of Wooden McLaughlin. As we grew, we moved to the Maxwell Apartments and then Virginia Avenue in 2015. Our recent explosive growth put us over 200 employees across the country, and I’m proud that Milhaus can continue to play a part in downtown Indy’s economy.”

Recent estimates show the annual economic impact of Milhaus’ downtown Indianapolis units exceeds $269 million. The total economic impact for all central Indiana development exceeds $472 million. Milhaus continues to invest in Indianapolis: Versa, its project in partnership with Gershman Partners and Citimark, broke ground in Broad Ripple in May.

Milhaus has developed 48 total projects with $1.9 billion in assets under management. Multi-Housing News ranked Milhaus as 16th on its 2022 list of Top Multifamily Development Firms.

The company has also been identified in the country’s top 5% of Qualified Opportunity Zone managers due to its success in offering accredited investors income-producing, inflation-protected, tax-incentivized real estate investment opportunities.

Milhaus also has regional offices in Kansas City and Austin, Texas, with additional boots on the ground in Florida and Denver.