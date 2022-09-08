MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A Senate bill passed unanimously on Thursday will rename the Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka to the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

The bill was sponsored by the entire Indiana delegation and passed the House of Representatives unanimously on Aug. 12 and is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Walorski served on the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs for two terms.

“I’d like to thank the entire Senate for honoring Rep. Walorski and ensuring the bills’ quick passage. As an overseas missionary, an advocate for veterans during her time in Congress, and a loving wife and daughter, Jackie spent her life serving others and this clinic will preserve her legacy. Amanda and I continue to pray for the Walorski family,” said Rep. Jim Banks.

On Aug. 3, Congresswoman Walorski and three others died in a car accident in Elkhart County after the vehicle she was riding in crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Walorski, her communication director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts all were in the same vehicle at the time of the accident and lost their lives. The driver of the second vehicle, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee, also died as a result of the collision.

Walorski is survived by her husband Dean Swihart.