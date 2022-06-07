FISHERS, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old woman who recently moved to Indiana and is missing and possibly endangered.

According to Fishers Police Department, officers are looking for Catherine “Diana” Avila who is believed to be driving a red Toyota Corolla with California plates.

Catherine Avila

Police said Avila recently moved to Indiana and is unfamiliar with the area. Her phone last pinged in Boone County.

Police ask anyone who might spot her or her vehicle to contact 911.