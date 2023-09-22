PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A blind Owen County man who has been missing for roughly three weeks was found dead in a residential pond not far from his Patricksburg home, authorities announced.

According to The Herald Times, Chris Callas, 41, was last seen by his mother when she dropped him off at his camper in Patricksburg on Aug. 31. Callas was reportedly blind in his right eye and had been recovering from surgery to repair a detached retina in his left eye.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department said Callas wasn’t officially reported as missing until Sept. 6.

Callas’ mother told the Herald Times that one of the last people to see her son alive was a neighbor who reportedly found Callas shoeless and disoriented in a field behind a camper on Sept. 3.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department shared a photo of Callas on Sept. 14 asking for the public’s help in locating the man.

On Thursday, Owen County dispatchers received a call about a body spotted in a pond on Chambers Street in Patricksburg. The body was recovered from the pond and identified as Callas.

The pond was only 40 yards from Callas’ camper, according to the sheriff’s department.

No foul play is suspected in Callas’ death, the sheriff’s department said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine his cause of death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out ot the family of Chris Callas during this difficult and tragic time,” said Owen County Sheriff Ryan T. White.