EATON, Ind. — Scottie Morris, a teen that was missing for over a week from Eaton, Indiana, has been located safe, according to the local police department.

Around 11 p.m. Friday night, the Eaton Indiana Police Department posted on their official Facebook page that Scottie Morris has been “located and found safe”.

According to the post, Morris is currently being checked out by medics and police will be conducting interviews regarding his disappearance soon.

Morris went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Over the past week, police and residents participated in public searches for the missing teen, combing through wooded areas and empty homes in an effort to find him. Boats, drones and K9 units were also deployed.

While it is currently unclear where Morris was found, Eaton PD said it would provide more information soon.