INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”

Dated flyer that circulated in the months following Kirsten Brueggeman’s disappearance.

The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen on January 2, 2021.

Kirsten’s parents, Rex and Lisa Brueggeman, said their daughter had gone out the night before to Manley’s Irish Mutt on E. 10th Street and left the bar after getting into a fight with her friends.

She was then captured on nearby security cameras at around 2 a.m. walking through the parking lot of the Harper J. Ransburg branch of the YMCA on Shortridge Road. Those are the last known images of Kirsten.

FOX59 spoke to Lisa and Rex Brueggeman about nine months after Kirsten’s initial disappearance.

Lisa said she knew something was wrong immediately.

”Not knowing is really the most painful thing.” Rex Breuggeman

”Call it mother’s intuition, but I felt like something bad had really happened. I woke up at about 12:30, about the same time her phone went off, and that’s when I first tried to call her and her phone was off.”

The Brueggemans told FOX59 in 2021 that they don’t believe their daughter would have left town on her own account since she was so close to her dog Tifa.

The family announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to where Kirsten might be. They also hired a private investigator to help find her.

The “Disappeared” episode about Kirsten Brueggeman will premiere on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. It will be the first of eight episodes in the upcoming tenth season of the longtime show.

Kirsten’s family will appear in the episode to share their story in the hopes that someone comes forward with new information.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kirsten Brueggemann, you’re asked to call IMPD at Missing Persons at (317) 327-6160.

NOTE: The following video originally aired in September of 2021.