MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State Road 45 eastbound.

Monroe County deputies joined in the pursuit but were unsuccessful at getting ahead of the chase and deploying stop sticks. The suspect, later identified as Cody Reeves, was said to have turned into a Walmart parking lot and drove behind the conex storage boxes before turning east.

The deputy reportedly was driving with his emergency lights and siren activated when Reeves T-boned his squad car. The Monroe County Sherriff’s Department called it an “intentional collision.”

The deputy driving the squad car reportedly sustained right hand and arm pain as well as back pain as a result of the collision.

Reeves was arrested and taken back to Greene County where he awaits charges.