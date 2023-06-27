MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Roofers have been staying busy at homes across rural Monroe County after an EF-1 tornado came through Sunday, packing winds up to 100 miles per hour.

“Some of the homes I saw had the roof kind of peeled back,” Jason Allen with the Monroe Fire Protection District said. “And of course other property damage like windows busted out.”

The twister took a bite out of the roof at a home along South Rockport Road in the Kirksville area. The family who lives there told us they sheltered in the basement as the tornado passed by.

“Several barns took a lot of heavy damage,” Allen said. “Roofs off some were partially collapsed.”

Fire officials said around a dozen structures were damaged in this rural area. The trees got their fair share as well with entire patches flattened.

Down the road, a tornado went right through Jason Cox’s yard.

“We were sitting in the kitchen looking through those windows, and the tornado came from right over there,” Cox said as he showed us the part of his yard the tornado traveled through.

His roof took the brunt of the damage and is now tarped and waiting to be repaired. The home’s wrap-around porch is lying in pieces in the yard and debris from their home and others is everywhere.

“We were in the basement and the basement doors blew open and all the furniture and everything got sucked to the middle of the house,” Cox said.

He said insurance adjusters are so slammed that they won’t make it out to his home for several more days. In the meantime, he’s cleaning up what he can.

“It is pretty surreal,” Cox said. “We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time right now.”

Emergency management officials said there were no serious injuries in the county. Similar to so many others across the state caught in the storm zone, officials say that’s all that matters.

“We always tell people that a home can be rebuilt, the property stuff can be rebuilt, the lives can’t,” Allen said.