BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student.

Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but did not survive.

The 911 call came from a man who claimed he met the woman Tuesday night around campus and they ended up at his home later that night. He told police he found her the next morning in poor condition and called them.

The man is cooperating with police.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we gather more information.