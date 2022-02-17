MONTICELLO, Ind. — Two people were killed in a house fire early Thursday in Monticello.

The fire was reported to the White County Sheriff’s office just before 2 a.m. Crews were sent to a house in the 3200 block of N. Lakeshore Drive.

Indiana State Police say the house was engulfed upon arrival.

Once the fire was extinguished, two deceased victims, a woman and a child, were found inside the home.

Their names are being withheld upon notification of next of kin.

ISP says this is an active investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s. At this time, the cause of the fire nor the cause of death have been determined.

The Indiana State Police was assisted on scene by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Department, Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Idaville Fire Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Monon Fire Department, and Reynolds Fire Department.