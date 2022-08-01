WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old Monticello woman is dead after a collision between two vehicles in White County early Monday.

According to Indiana State Police, the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County, south of Brookston.

Police said a 70-year-old man from Monticello was driving a 2020 Ford Edge westbound on CR 1250 S. when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of CR 100 E. The driver of the Ford then reportedly continued forward and was struck by a southbound traveling 2017 Dodge Durango driven by a 50-year-old woman from Brookston.

After the collision, the Ford Edge rolled into a field and came to rest on its roof, police said. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the passenger in the Ford Edge was pronounced dead. The White County Coroner released the passenger’s identity as Mary Westerhouse.

Both drivers were transported to a Lafayette area hospital, police said, but their conditions were not known by authorities.