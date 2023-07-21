MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville Police Department is looking for a stolen trailer.

Video released by police shows what appears to be a man hitching an unattended 6×10 Gator Made utility trailer to his truck and driving away. Officials said the trailer bearing Indiana registration 75160 was stolen from a Mooresville Street Department parking lot.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a new-model silver Dodge truck. Police are requesting the public’s assistance with its search. The case number reference is 2306-0130.

Those that may have information on the suspect or the vehicle are encouraged to contact Detective Lindsay Hayden at 317-831-3434 or LHayden@pd.mooresville.in.gov. An anonymous tip line is also available via the same phone number.