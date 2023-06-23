INDIANAPOLIS — More people are volunteering throughout the state of Indiana. This includes a big influx of volunteers at the United Way of Central Indiana’s Go All IN Day.

“So many people have been blessed whether it is financially, or health, or just people who have helped them out in the past, so being able to give back in any way, I think, is just being a good citizen,” said Rich Koopmann, one of the volunteers.

From food pantries to homeless shelters, and everything in between, hundreds of Hoosiers worked together with 65 different nonprofits to make a difference on Friday, and several of the volunteer projects focused on helping young people.

“One of the things we want to ensure that we are doing is reminding people that every person has a purpose, and because every person has a purpose, we want to make sure we are tapping into that at every age possible,” said Fred Payne, the president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana. “We know if we help young children thrive and to recognize that they are great, and they are awesome, and they have the ability to do anything they want to be, just imagine the communities we will have tomorrow. It means a lot to me that we are helping our children today, because we know tomorrow, they will be strong leaders.”

With more than 1100 volunteers this year, organizers say that’s 100 more people stepping up to help from last year.

But it’s not about just one day of volunteering, it’s about giving back to those in need throughout the entire year.

“We are seeing the desire increase since the pandemic,” Payne said. “We are making sure we are trying to connect individuals with the right volunteer opportunities.”

The good news is the United Way of Central Indiana says volunteering numbers are continuing to rise across the area. This is a trend both leaders and volunteers alike want to continue to see going forward.

“Even if you are not into volunteering, just thinking about if you were in their position, how it would make your day,” said volunteer, J Carrington Warren. “Think about it from your shoes, like if you were the ones receiving it. Think about how it can really help somebody.”

And the only way to make that happen is for more people to step into the role of a volunteer!

“Just do it,” said volunteer, Courtney Hamilton. “It’s selfless. Sometimes you have to give without expecting anything in return and that’s why your blessings keep coming in.”

For more volunteering opportunities with the United Way of Central Indiana, click here. There is an upcoming volunteering opportunity called “Sky High” on August 10, 2023 and another one August 11 2023 called “Over the Edge.”