INDIANAPOLIS — The second wave of performers has been announced for the 2022 Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, and it will be something both country music and disco fans can get excited about!

The newly announced artists include Trace Adkins, KC and the Sunshine, and We the Kingdom.

They will join the previously announced acts like KANSAS, Chaka Khan and the Happy Together Tour.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

Here is the latest schedule with all of the announced performers so far:

Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

We The Kingdom – July 31

Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3

Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10

KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina – Sunday, August 13

Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17

Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21



All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”