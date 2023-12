MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed on Tuesday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, officials were called to the scene of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle on Dec. 26 just before 10:45 p.m.

This was at State Road 67 and Mosier Road.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The name of the victim will be released after the family has been notified.

This is a developing story.