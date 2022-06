LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Duke Energy will turn off the power for most of the downtown Lafayette area Wednesday, the Lafayette Police Department announced.

The power outage was expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and end by 4:15 p.m., but city officials provided an update stating that the new timeframe is 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City officials said the outage is needed to make repairs after a significant transmission equipment failure.

This story will be updated once more information is available.