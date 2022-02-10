DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her 2-year-old son who were last seen on Sunday.

Police said Kayla Renee Poore and her son Ezra Poore were last seen in Kayla’s silver 2003 Mitsubishi Galant bearing Indiana license plate 458DPN. Police said the two may be in the Speedway or Avon area.

Kayla is said to be 27 years old and is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Her son has brown hair, blue eyes, and is around 3 feet tall.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at (317) 745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.