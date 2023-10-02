HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has filed a civil lawsuit against the Mt. Vernon Community School District and two other families after claiming her daughter was sexually assaulted on a school bus during the 2022-23 school year.

The lawsuit brought forward four different claims, including negligence of the school, negligence of the two families, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was reportedly filed in mid-September in Hancock County Superior Court 1.

According to the documents, the girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by multiple students on a school bus multiple times. The lawsuit claimed that emotional trauma continued through harassment, bullying, and verbal assaults while under care and supervision by the school.

The lawsuit stated after reporting her sexual assault to the office, the girl was asked to complete an “incident report.” Neither the school nor the school corporation reported the sexual assault of the girl to any law enforcement agency despite the mandate.

The following day, the girl and the other students were called to the office to discuss the allegations made in the incident report. The lawsuit revealed that after speaking with all the students involved, they were sent to the bus to ride home together.

While forced to ride home with her assailants, the child was reportedly verbally harassed, intimidated, frightened, and emotionally distressed.

The lawsuit also revealed that the school has a history and practice of failing to meet its requirements as mandated and, in addition, had a history of such failings well before the two sexual assaults on the girl.