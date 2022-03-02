PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The mother of a northern Indiana girl who died last year was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Tiffany Coburn of Plymouth pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent last month after 11-month-old Mercedes Lain was found dead in August 2021. A judge sentenced her to 2.5 years in prison.

Justin Miller (left), Tiffany Coburn (center) and Kenny Lain (right)

Police found the girl’s body in a wooded area near the Marshall-Starke County line. She’d been placed in the care of Justin Miller, a family friend, in order to give the girl’s parents a “few days break” from their child.

But Miller, who’d been using synthetic marijuana, got into an argument with his girlfriend while watching the little girl. After the argument, Miller said he got upset and backhanded Mercedes, who hit her head against a wall.

He struck her again after another argument with his girlfriend, he said during a hearing in December.

Miller then went to sleep. When he woke up, he realized Mercedes had died. He wrapped her in a blanket and drove her to a wooded area where he buried her. He later led police to the location.

Mercedes’ disappearance led to a statewide Silver Alert after her parents reported her missing.

Miller was sentenced to 65 years in the girl’s death after pleading guilty to murder. Mercedes’ father, Kenneth Lain, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent last month. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report