TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Three people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a motorcycle Friday morning, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched Friday, at approximately 5:30 a.m. to the area of US Highway 52 South and State Road 28 on a report of a crash resulting in injuries.

The preliminary investigation discovered that a Jeep Patriot was going northbound on US Highway 52 South when it crashed into a motorcycle that was attempting to turn east on State Road 28 from southbound US Highway 52 South.

The Jeep then overturned which caused injuries to the driver, 27-year-old Kara Franklin of Colfax, and a child passenger in the vehicle. The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Gonzalez, also had serious bodily injuries and is listed in stable condition.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.