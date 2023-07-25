INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition Tuesday night after running a red light on the northwest side of Indianapolis and causing a collision that flipped a car.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9 p.m. to the intersection of W. 38th Street and Georgetown Road on the city’s northwest side for an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, IMPD said that officers found one person who was operating a motorcycle suffering from critical injuries. A Jeep, also involved in the collision, was flipped upside down.

Photo via Sterling Hicks

IMPD said that the motorcyclist, who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. The other person involved in the collision, the driver of the Jeep, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as well, IMPD said.

An initial investigation into the crash by IMPD shows that the driver of the motorcycle ran a red light at the intersection of 38th and Georgetown, which caused a collision with the Jeep.

IMPD investigators said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.