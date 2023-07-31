FOUNTAINTOWN Ind. — A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash that included a semi overturning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of N. State Road 9 and County Road 1100 North — just south of Fountaintown — on Monday afternoon on report of a crash involving a semi and a motorcycle.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of State Road 9 between U.S. 52 and 1000 North were closed due to the semi overturning.

The sheriff’s department said the motorcyclist has been transported to an area hospital. The severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries are not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.