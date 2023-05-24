INDIANAPOLIS — A male motorcyclist is dead after Indy police say his bike collided with a car Wednesday night on the city’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and N. Pine streets for a serious crash. Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a motorcycle and car that were involved in a collision.

IMPD said that the motorcyclist, only identified as a male, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation by IMPD shows that the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on E. Washington Street when it collided with a car that was turning from the Interstate 65 ramp to westbound on E. Washington.

The speed of the motorcycle, IMPD said, is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the car involved, police said, remained on scene and is cooperating fully with IMPD’s investigation. Furthermore, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The IMPD crash unit is investigating the crash, which will cause closures and delays throughout the night in the areas of E. Washington Street and N. Pine Street. Drivers, IMPD said, are encouraged to use E. Ohio Street, E. New York Street and E. Michigan Street as alternate routes.

“Traffic from the I-65 ramp is being diverted eastbound on E Washington St.,” IMPD said. “Drivers trying to access downtown from I-65 are encouraged to exit at I-70 westbound and exit at Meridian St.”

No other information was immediately provided.