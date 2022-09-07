SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74.

The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State Road 9 exit at 113 mile marker.

Shelby County Deputy Jay Griffith Jr. (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

Deputies from Shelby County and Indiana State Police troopers responded and found Griffith pinned underneath the motorcycle. He was unconscious and unresponsive. First responders attempted to revive him, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Indiana State Police said Griffith Jr. was participating in a multi-state motorcycle ride with a large group of other motorcyclists. The ride had just started when the crash occurred.

The sheriff’s office released a statement on his passing:

It is with great regret to report the motorcyclist who was involved in the fatal crash on I-74 near the S.R. 9 exit this morning was Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. Deputy Griffith was off duty at the time of the crash. He began his career with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2013. Deputy Griffith’s passing is an immense loss to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and our community in which he lived and served. I want to share my condolences with Jay’s family friends and colleagues, he will be greatly missed. Please respect the Griffith Family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Sheriff Louie Koch

Investigators believe he applied the brakes as he was exiting, and the motorcycle skidded and fell over on top of him. He became trapped as a result.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Griffith was wearing a helmet. He was 37 years old.