KOKOMO, Ind. — A 23-year-old from Kokomo is dead after police said he crashed his motorcycle into a Jeep late Thursday night on State Road 26.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, Reese Hendershot was traveling west on State Road 26 on a 2014 Harley Davidson when he struck the Jeep at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said the crash occurred near SR 26 and Council Ring Boulevard.

Police believe that Hendershot was attempting to pass another vehicle and crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic prior to the collision with the Jeep.

The Jeep was reportedly struck from behind by a Dodge Caravan after breaking due to the impact with the Harley Davidson motorcycle. This secondary collision sent the Jeep spinning, police said, and sent both Hendershot and his motorcycle to the north side of the road.

Hendershot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe impairment played a part in the crash.