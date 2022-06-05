INDIANAPOLIS — Patients at Riley Hospital for Children got a visit from a group of motorcyclists on Sunday as part of the 28th annual “Miracle Ride for Riley”.

Thousands of riders drove past the Indy hospital to help show their support for the kids and their families inside. Then, the riders and families took part in a festival with food and raffle prizes for the kids.

“My dad’s friend has a motorcycle and he was here,” Riley patient Ava Graham said. “And he needs like a bear in his sidecar. And so we had a bear, it was like humongous, and we gave it to him and now he’s going to use it for the rides.”

The ride is the largest motorcycle charity event in Indiana, raising over $85,000 last year for the hospital. This year’s total has not been tallied yet.