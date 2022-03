INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists rescued an unconscious driver Friday after his truck struck a barrier wall and caught fire on I-70, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the driver’s condition or what led to the crash.

The fire department posted the following photos on its Twitter account:

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

This story will be updated once more information is available.