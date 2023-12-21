INDIANAPOLIS — What do the phrases “LVWINE,” “MT dewme,” “mry jane” and “I C buts” have in common? They were all rejected as Indiana license plate numbers in 2023.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles this week released its comprehensive list of rejected personalized license plates that were submitted between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 4.

Listed amongst the reasons that the BMV denied the PLPs were “Plate ID is misleading” and “Plate ID is in poor taste.”

In total, over 1,000 personalized license plate requests have been denied in Indiana since the start of the year.

Ranging from online slang and political statements to outright slurs and profanity, the list includes humorous and ridiculous requests for custom plates.

For a full list of the rejected PLPs provided by the BMV, scroll down.

For more information on personalized license plates, via the Indiana BMV, click here.