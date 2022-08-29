MT. VERNON, Ind. — A 48-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her husband during an argument inside their home on Friday while also shooting herself in the leg.

Melissa Wade of Mt. Vernon is being held without bond in the Posey County Jail. She is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Her husband was reported to have life-threatening injuries and is still being treated at an area hospital.

According to the Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon police were called out to the couple’s home in Mt. Vernon at around 8:42 p.m. on Friday. Police said when officers arrived on the scene Wade’s 58-year-old husband was found lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound.

Wade was also found within the home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Wade’s injuries were said to not be life-threatening, however, while her husband’s injuries were.

Detectives stated that the shooting was the result of an argument between the married couple that led to Wade allegedly shooting her husband in the chest. Detectives believe Wade then shot herself in the leg on accident.

A juvenile was said to be in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured, according to state police.