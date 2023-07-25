Multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants Tuesday in connection with an investigation from the Fishers Police Department.

Major Mike Janes confirmed Fishers police were “working with other law enforcement agencies on an active investigation” but didn’t disclose the nature of the case.

Janes said more details would be released at a later time.

The Anderson Police Department confirmed its SWAT team assisted with searches at locations in Anderson as part of the investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also confirmed its involvement.