INDIANAPOLIS –The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force made multiple arrest after a firearm investigation was conducted on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Department.

On Wednesday, June 7, detectives investigated the 2900 block of N. Graham Ave. due to ongoing violence in the area. Upon arrival, investigators observed four males they were familiar with due to prior investigations of loitering. One of the males was a minor with a handgun who left in a vehicle.

Detectives then continued their investigation and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at the 3000 block of Franklin Rd. where they took the 16-year-old minor into custody for carrying a handgun by a prohibited person. Another minor passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for marijuana possession. He was 14 years old.

The driver, 41-year-old Frank Williams, was also arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dealing in marijuana.

Officers then returned to the 2900 block of N. Graham Ave and arrested Louis Williams, 28, for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

This is a developing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.